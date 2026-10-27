What does this Air India code mean? Passenger spots puzzle on cutlery wrapper | Viral

The puzzle was posted on X by a user, who shared an image of the wrapper and invited social media users to decipher the code without turning to an online search.

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A puzzle was seen printed on the cutlery paper of an Air India flight. Image Credit: @RizGandotra/X

Air India is back in the news. This time a unique idea that it used on an eco friendly cutlery paper. The unique ‘game’ caught the internet’s attention. It was a simple brain teaser printed on an eco-friendly cutlery wrapper aboard an Air India flight.

The puzzle, noticed by a passenger at 35,000 feet, asks travellers to decipher a numerical code that points to a name closely linked with the airline’s history. The puzzle was shared on social media platform X, with a picture of the wrapper along with a challenge for social media users to solve the code without searching online.

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What did the post reveal?

The post consisted of a brain teaser printed on an eco-friendly piece of paper provided with the cutlery. The brain teaser was provided with the tea during the flight. The user shared the unique gesture with the caption, “A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet. Can you crack the code? No Googling! Nice touch,@airindia, Well done.”

A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet. Can you crack the code? No Googling! Nice touch, @airindia. Well done! https://t.co/rygVI7B6ek — Ritesh G (@RizGandotra) October 26, 2026

The wrapper carries this string of numbers: 10 27 18 27 27 4 20-1-20-1. It looks baffling, but it is a simple letter-for-number swap, where every number matches a letter of the alphabet. The trick is the usual alphabet order: A is 1, B is 2, all the way to Z at 26. The number 27 works as a full stop, marking off the initials from the surname. One user found it easy: “Did not need AI to decode, it was simple, you can see it instantly, the number corresponds to the alphabet’s position in the A-Z.”

Decoded, the puzzle points to J.R.D. Tata, the industrialist and aviation pioneer who played a crucial role in the development of commercial aviation in India.

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Internet reactions

Since being shared on social media, the post has garnered a lot of views online. Several people asked the significance of the number 27 in the puzzle since there are only 26 alphabets in the English language. One of the users wrote, “What’s 27”, meanwhile, another user wrote, “27 threw me off a bit but J.R.D. TATA.”

A third user wrote, “Did not need AI to decode, it was simple, you can see it instantly, the number corresponds to the alphabet’s position in the A-Z.” Another wrote, “Getting good service from Air India itself is a brain teaser.”