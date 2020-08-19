In a much-awaited move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations made by the family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence to the CBI and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance in the case. Also Read - CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: SC Says 'Mumbai Police Obstruction Raises Suspicion', Read Full Judgement
Though the actor’s death was initially thought to be a suicide, the case soon took a darker turn with many hinting at murky conspiracies and concluding that it was, after all, a murder! Well, whether it was a suicide or a murder, his death nonetheless has turned into a spectacle of sorts with numerous conjectures flying around.
With so much of hue and cry happening around his purported murder, author Taslima Nasreen sarcastically wrote in a tweet, ”What would happen if CBI says Sushant committed suicide?”
The tweet has now gone viral, with comments pouring in. Some responded positively saying that even it was a suicide, Sushant’s family will finally get the much-needed closure, whereas some others were adamant that it was a murder.
Others alleged that the case is loaded with political motives vis-a-vis the Bihar elections.
Check out the reactions:
