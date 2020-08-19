In a much-awaited move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations made by the family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence to the CBI and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance in the case. Also Read - CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: SC Says 'Mumbai Police Obstruction Raises Suspicion', Read Full Judgement Though the actor’s death was initially thought to be a suicide, the case soon took a darker turn with many hinting at murky conspiracies and concluding that it was, after all, a murder! Well, whether it was a suicide or a murder, his death nonetheless has turned into a spectacle of sorts with numerous conjectures flying around.

With so much of hue and cry happening around his purported murder, author Taslima Nasreen sarcastically wrote in a tweet, ”What would happen if CBI says Sushant committed suicide?”

What would happen if CBI says Sushant committed suicide? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 19, 2020

The tweet has now gone viral, with comments pouring in. Some responded positively saying that even it was a suicide, Sushant’s family will finally get the much-needed closure, whereas some others were adamant that it was a murder.

Others alleged that the case is loaded with political motives vis-a-vis the Bihar elections.

Check out the reactions:

Nothing is gonna come out this inquiry. This is all just a drama to keep bhakts entertained and give them dopamine shots every now and then. To give them some sense of purpose in life when in reality they have none. — Tanvi Chitnis (@TanviChitnis) August 19, 2020

Makes no difference ultimately .Public having a gala entertainment over it . — SanjibMandiraBiswas (@sanjibbiswas) August 19, 2020

Taslima, no body is interested…it’s speculation and matter of pure politics…to please Biharis and to sway Bihari voters in election. Once election takes place, same persons who r yelling now will say, ‘ who is Sushant Rajput’.People memory is very short in immature democracy — Jitender kumar arora (@Jitenderkumara5) August 19, 2020

At least real reason behind suicide will come out. Whether exploited by some woman or harrassed by industry. — Rachana (@Meromorphic_) August 19, 2020

Nothing will happen Taslima ji, even if has died by suicide, that doesn't nullify everything Rhea did. Rhea will be punished for her deeds and for pushing him to the edge,in that case. — Manjima. (@flowerforthesun) August 19, 2020

Atleast his family will have a closure.. Which is very important.. They'll be able to live in peace. — Bharti 🇮🇳 (@Bharti37486207) August 19, 2020

People should accept it gracefully. But if you wish to declare a result without ever doing a proper investigation than it could happen in banana republic only. — Arunav Bose 🇮🇳 (@Arunav7) August 19, 2020

Ma'am, his family had faith over Sushant and it's difficult for them understand why he would take such action. Hence they want to know the truth whatever it might be. That will give them closure. — Suraj Rai (@SurajRai0889) August 19, 2020

That will never happen , he was murdered — tharki tharoor (@shashiiTharoor) August 19, 2020

Dear Tasleema if it happens like the way you are talking we will loose our faith in democracy as well as in Judiciary. People of India know it's murder and they want the culprit behind the bars whether he is from political party or bollywood. — Rohit (@Rohit46678520) August 19, 2020

Nothing would happen if CBI probes as they should and arrive at this conclusion and explain their logic in terms all can understand. Indians may be suspicious but can see reason when the facts are explained. On the other hand, what would happen if CBI says it was murder? — Kishore Asthana (@KishoreAsthana) August 19, 2020

What do you think?