What If Friends Was Shot In India? AI Artist’s Imagination Wins The Internet

The artist has also given funny interpretations to each situation. For example, he captioned "From Central Park to Vanitha Park" for Rachel Green and "The Biryani Boss" for Monica Geller.

What If Friends Was Shot In India? AI Artist's Imagination Wins The Internet (Images: @ai.magine/Instagram)

AI Artist Reimagines Friends’ Characters In Desi Style: It has been nearly two decades since American sitcom Friends was released. Still we relate to characters such as Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Ross et cetera during our everyday conversations, short funny clips from Friends and memes related to characters are never ending. The Indian community also welcomed the television series with open hands.

Now, an AI artist (Instagram: @ai.magine_) has reimagined the characters of Friends in Indian attire. The images generated by the artist has captured the internet. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by — (@ai.magine_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by — (@ai.magine_)

The AI artist also imagined a wedding series for the Friends couple. The artist has definitely won the internet with these pictures. “This is dope”, said one of the users in the comment box, “Woah!! Friends in India version looks amazing!”, said another user; “They all look so gorgeous”, said a third user in the comments section.

