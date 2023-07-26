Home

Viral

‘What If Same Spoon Is Used For Veg And Non-veg,’ Sudha Murty’s Remark Goes Viral

‘What If Same Spoon Is Used For Veg And Non-veg,’ Sudha Murty’s Remark Goes Viral

The Padma Shri awardee said that when she goes out, she only searches for vegetarian restaurants.

Sudha Murty made these remarks during an interview with food critic Kunal Vijjayakar on the YouTube show “Khaane Mein Kya Hai”. (Image: YouTube/@VideoNews)

Sudha Murty’s Remark: Sudha Murty, the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and wife of the co-founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy, has admitted on camera that she is a pure vegetarian and she doesn’t even eat eggs or garlic. Further sharing her food preferences, the Padma Shri awardee said that when she goes out, she only searches for vegetarian restaurants.

Trending Now

Sudha Murty made these remarks during an interview with food critic Kunal Vijjayakar on the YouTube show “Khaane Mein Kya Hai”.

You may like to read

Sudha Murty’s remarks have gone viral and have received many responses.

Watch The Clip Of The Interview Here

Sudha Murty said, “I’m a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is what if the same spoon is used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. When we go out, I only search for veg restaurants.”

Some of the responses to her remarks are shared below.

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep: Afternoon musing: not sure why social media in a tizzy over Sudha Murthy food habits. Everyone should be free to eat what they choose/how they choose to eat it .. Problem comes when you IMPOSE food habits on others, or discriminate on basis of food. Agree?

Nimo Tai @Cryptic_Miind: People who advocate freedom to eat beef are angry that Sudha Murthy carry her own food and cutlery while traveling abroad. What happened to freedom now?

Smita Barooah @smitabarooah: Serious question:Why is Sudha Murthy’s pure vegetarian lifestyle triggering some people? She’s not asking you to change your food habits. What happened to respecting all choices?You don’t diss Jains.Or vegans .Or pescatarians,etc What’s the real pain point?That she’s super rich?

Rituparna Chatterjee @MasalaBai: Muted the Sudha Murthy tweet, those who want can themselves look up why food puritanism is rooted in casteism. Those on it just to abuse can do so in vacuum – won’t show up in mentions. I think Murthys are rich enough not to be affected and can do whatever the hell they please 😐

Cataleya🛡️@catale7a: “What I am scared of is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, so I carry my spoon with me” – Sudha Murthy

“Our teacher washes the stick after beating us with that stick, because it touched us” – A Dalit student

Grouchy Maxx @softgrowl: Someone tell Sudha Murthy not to touch her son-in-law, daughter and their kids.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES