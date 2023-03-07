Home

'What If You Are Married To A Drug Addict?' Girl's Reply Will Stun You | Watch Viral Video

The video shows a woman news reporter asking two girls about what their reaction would be if they discover after marriage that their husband is a drug addict.

Viral Video: Social media is a hub of numerous activities, and one of them includes viral content, whether in text, an image, or a video. Many times these posts go viral and are shared further and further. People do make stuff specifically for making it go viral and get as many hits as possible. Sometimes social media influencers go out to get public opinion on some issue that concerns society. They go for social experiments and reaction videos.

One such reaction video is going viral. It shows a woman news reporter asking two girls about what their reaction would be if they discover after marriage that their husband is a drug addict. While one girl giggles the other one says, “I will join him”.

The video is shared on Instagram by @thejusticmemes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Justic Memes (@thejusticmemes)

Now that is some swag the girl displayed.

The video has received some interesting comments as well.

Thejusticmemes “Aisi ladki kha milegi “

__biswa__borah, “Yarr ye kitni awesome ha❤️❤️”

reignspranay_05, “Aisa biwi chahiye Bhaii..”

prembhai8580, “Bhai yah ladkiyan kahan milengi mujhe shaadi karni hai”

nidhi_fun123 “Hii guys ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨”

im_devashish__, “Meri bali to karti thi ”

sivikash28, “Love you”

NB: india.com doesn’t encourage or glorify any kind of intoxication by any medium. This content is meant for entertainment and fun purpose only.

