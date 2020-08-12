A year back, we had no idea how our lives would dramatically change in 2020! With every passing day, we are bombarded with new information, data and technical terms regarding Coronavirus, which have become a part of our daily conversations. We all learnt words like ‘quarantine, social distancing, Covidiots, pandemic’ and now there is a new term to explore. Also Read - World's Most Expensive Mask: Israeli Jeweller Makes Gold & Diamond-Encrusted Mask Worth Rs 11 Crore!

It’s called Airgasm, and it’s a word related to the usage of masks. Living in the Covid-19 era, face masks have now become an intrinsic part of our attires, and are absolutely necessary, no doubt.

But at the same time, wearing them for a long period of time is extremely exhausting and uncomfortable. We all have experienced that huge sigh of relief after we take off our masks when we can finally breathe properly. ‘Airgasm’ is that exact feeling of relief!

What is Airgasm?

According to Urban Dictionary, the word Airgasm is defined as “When you take your mask off, and you take your first breath of fresh air, and you can actually breathe.”

Well, we finally have an apt word to describe that feeling, as it actually feels ‘airgasmic’ after one removes the mask. Social media has also latched on to the new Covid-19 term, and are absolutely loving it:

Here’s how people are reacting:

Airgasm: That awesome feeling of air hitting your face, when the mask moves! — Ushy Mohan Das (@UshyMohanDas) August 10, 2020

Airgasm: immense pleasure felt when removing the mask — Lucía 🕊🌧 (@luciaolivares) August 6, 2020