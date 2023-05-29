Home

What Is Bare Minimum Monday, The Latest Workplace Trend Everyone’s Talking About?

Monday is widely regarded as the least favorite day of the week, especially for office workers who have to return to work after the weekend. Last year, a work trend called 'Quiet Quitting' went viral

The New Workplace Trend That Is Dividing Opinions

Monday is widely regarded as the least favorite day of the week, especially for office workers who have to return to work after the weekend. Last year, a work trend called ‘Quiet Quitting’ went viral among employees, encouraging them to slow down and reassess their work. This trend aimed to bring about positive change by promoting the idea of employees doing the minimum required work without going above and beyond to impress others or gain extra rewards.

The trend emphasized focusing on fulfilling the job responsibilities they are paid for, rather than seeking to impress. It emerged after the Great Resignation of 2021, when a significant number of people left their jobs, reaching a 20-year high in November. It is said to have been initiated by @zaidleppelin, who created one of the most widely viewed Quit Quitting videos.

Is Bare Minimum Monday similar to Quiet Quitting

The #QuietQuitting hashtag gained immense popularity on social media platforms, with many considering it a revolutionary movement. Now, another workplace trend called ‘Bare Minimum’ has gone viral, specifically focusing on Mondays and the so-called ‘Monday blues.’ However, the trend has received mixed reactions, with some labeling it as ‘lazy.’

Australian Marketing boss supports the trend

Bare Minimum Mondays have gained significant popularity in Australia, with thousands of employees claiming that it boosts their productivity at work. This new work system encourages employees to do the minimum required work on Mondays, allowing for a smoother transition into the rest of the week and increased productivity. It shares similarities with Quiet Quitting but is specifically applied to Mondays.

The trend received support from several netizens, particularly after Australian marketing boss Caitlin Winter implemented it in her office. She encourages her employees to work from home on Mondays and avoid scheduling meetings, providing them with space and promoting self-care, as reported by 7News.

Caitlin expressed her enthusiasm for Bare Minimum Mondays, explaining how it helps alleviate the Sunday Scaries and provides a more positive start to the week in a TikTok video.

Dividing opinions

While the trend has garnered support, some individuals criticize it, arguing that it may promote laziness and irresponsibility among younger generations.

Bare minimum Monday may be one of the worst strategies of all time 👎 pic.twitter.com/3wEuvQ8bOH — Tom Toole (@TomToole3rd) May 23, 2023

If the idea of a bare minimum Monday makes you want to throw your phone across the room, I want to hear from you for a piece for @CuriouslyMedia. Sound like you? DM me for deets, or email samantha.king@reachplc.com #journorequest #hustle pic.twitter.com/TuCvXjKHQZ — Samantha King (@KingSamantha_) May 24, 2023

Sue Ellson, a Melbourne author and LinkedIn specialist, mentioned to 7Life that upon learning about Bare Minimum Monday, she saw it as an excellent opportunity to rethink our work habits and reflect on this concept ever.

