What Is ‘Beer Tanning’ TikTok Trend And Why Are Experts Warning Against It?

The trend involves covering the skin in beer and exposing it to the sun.

The craze for beer tanning has caught the interest of numerous people. (Representational image: unsplash.com)

Beer Tanning TikTok Trend: People are almost never satisfied with what they have been blessed with by society, family, profession, and most of all nature.

Whether it is the height, hair, voice, or complexion. People resort to different ways to “modify” these features. For their skin, the most common and popular method is tanning, i.e., exposing their skin to the sun.

Now, a trend is going viral on TikTok and it is called “beer tanning”. As per its name, the trend involves covering the skin in beer and exposing it to the sun as some people believe that the beer hops help activate melanin and facilitate a tan.

However, medical experts have warned that doing so might damage the skin with one dermatologist saying, “Any method to accelerate tanning is increasing the risk of skin cancer.”

The TikTok beer tanning fad involves covering, smearing the skin with beer, and exposing the skin to the sun.

Forbes has reported that people are putting forward arguments like that “the hops in beer help activate melanin”. Melanin is a substance in our body that produces hair, eye, and skin pigmentation and therefore facilitates a darker, more even tan.

One TikTok video says, “Try beer for tanning, thank me later,” another mentions four steps, buy the cheapest beer, take a dive into the water, take a beer shower, and enjoy the sun, reports indianexpress.com.

The craze for beer tanning has caught the interest of numerous people to the extent that Metro reported that the United Kingdom online searches for “beer tan” have jumped by over 137 per cent since March.

Skin specialists and dermatologists worldwide have expressed concerns over this latest trend, asking people to exercise precautions. “Any method to accelerate tanning is leading to more skin damage and increasing the risk of skin cancer,” said Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist with over 2 million TikTok followers as quoted by Highsnobiety, adding that the only thing you should apply to your skin before a beach day is sunscreen, not alcohol.

“Alcohol, when applied to the skin, will strip away natural oils and moisture, leaving the skin dry and more prone to damage from sun exposure. Also, using beer on the skin can cause irritation and allergic reactions. Depending on the ingredients in your beer — like additional flavouring — you could also be putting yourself at risk of a significant phototoxic reaction called phytophotodermatitis which is extremely painful and can take weeks to resolve,” he said.

