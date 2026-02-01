Home

What is Doomsday Vault, where India and other countries have preserved their most important data, and where is it located?

A 3D digital record of the Taj Mahal, a copy of the Constitution, rare manuscripts, and data from ISRO's important missions are being preserved here for future generations.

(Image: www.hirschsecure.com)

New Delhi: There is a place at the very threshold of the earth where one finds only ice, silence, and darkness. There is not a trace of human civilisation. The place we are talking about is a small area in Norway. It’s called Longyearbyen, an island that is located very close to the North Pole. There is no sunlight for months, and the temperature is much below the freezing point. However, this place is home to the polar bears. Here, humanity has hidden its most precious legacy for the future.

World’s most secure place

There is a mountain at this place, which is said to be the world’s most secure place, called the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, commonly known as the ‘Doomsday Vault’. Here lies the formula to rebuild human civilization. Initially, it was created as the Global Seed Vault, where seeds of crops from around the world are stored safely, so that if a global catastrophe ever occurs, agriculture and life can be restarted.

Backup of the entire digital civilization

Later, another mission was undertaken inside this mountain, the Arctic World Archive. This means that now not only seeds, but also a backup of the entire digital civilization is being stored here. The idea is that even if the world becomes internet-less, servers burn down, or data is erased, humanity’s knowledge will not be completely lost. This is why major tech companies and institutions around the world have deposited their digital treasures here. From open-source software to the source code of modern technology, everything is safe in this icy vault.

What has India preserved at this place?

India has preserved not only technical documents but also its cultural identity in digital form here. The 3D digital record of the Taj Mahal, a copy of the Constitution, rare manuscripts, and data from ISRO’s important missions are also being preserved here for future generations.

More than one lakh seed samples have been sent here through ICRISAT in Hyderabad and Indian agricultural research institutes. These include millets such as sorghum, pearl millet, and finger millet, as well as rare varieties of pulses and rice. All these seeds are kept in sealed containers, the ownership of which belongs exclusively to India.

How will the data be protected from apocalypse?

The biggest strength of the Arctic World Archive is that it is completely offline. There is no internet connection, no hacking. The data is recorded on a special film that can remain safe for hundreds of years without electricity. Natural ice, or permafrost, is the biggest contributor to this security. Even if the whole world plunges into darkness, the information stored here will remain safe. Its sole purpose is to preserve humanity. This is why this icy cave is called the black box of the future, where the identity of human civilization is peacefully waiting for its time.

