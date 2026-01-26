Home

Viral

What is endocannibalism, a horrific tradition followed by the Fore people of Papua New Guinea? Details inside

What is endocannibalism, a horrific tradition followed by the Fore people of Papua New Guinea? Details inside

The story of Papua New Guinea's Fore tribe is a reminder to mankind that traditions and rituals can be problematic at times. It's important to stay mindful and understand the difference between danger and devotion.

Representational Image

Viral news: The world is home to many mysterious traditions. Out of these, some shed light on the superstitions and others on unusual cultures. One such is found in the dense forest region of Papua New Guinea. The practice was so brutal in the community here that it led to the outbreak of a fatal disease, prompting the government to intervene to stop it. Here, we bring to you the story of the Fore people. It’s a tribal community that lives in the forest area of Papua New Guinea, which has left everyone wondering about the difference between devotion and danger.

Dangerous tradition of the Fore people

The community living in Papua New Guinea followed endocannibalism for many years. If you’re wondering what the term ‘endocannibalism’ means, we’re here to help. It refers to the act of consuming the dead bodies of relatives. The concept has existed for the Fore people for generations. They didn’t associate it with cruelty. For them, it was more about love and respect for the deceased. They had a strong belief that after consuming their dead body, they kept their essence alive in the family.

Also Read: Why is ‘Tina Dabi’ trending on Republic Day? Here’s the reason that has IAS officer in vogue; viral video inside



What happened later?

As the years passed, the tribe noticed a common pattern that some people were showing the symptoms of having no control over their movements while laughing, which later led to them falling. losing control, and dying. After research, the disease was named Kuru. According to the researchers, the fatal disease was spreading due to consuming the infected dead tissues.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Fore community had little contact with the outside world for a long while. This changed when the officers, missionaries, and government took charge to solve the crisis. They soon began to educate the tribe about the superstitious activity of ‘endocannibalism.’ Later, the practice was brought to a complete closure.

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: Tourist waves Tiranga at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, netizens join him in unison with spirit of ‘Jai Hind’ | Watch viral video



What does this story explain?

The story of Papua New Guinea’s Fore tribe is a reminder to mankind that traditions and rituals can be problematic at times. It’s important to stay mindful and understand the difference between danger and devotion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.