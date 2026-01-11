Home

What is Pink Cocaine that has spread across US, Europe, Latin America and causing deaths in large numbers?

Saving lives can sometimes be difficult as doctors and first responders can only provide supportive care until the drug is eliminated from the body.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is attacking drug boats in the Caribbean to stop the drug trade. But a new type of drug is currently spreading in the American nightclubs and parties, and while its name may sound innocent, its effects are extremely dangerous. It is being called pink cocaine, but the reality is that it often doesn’t contain cocaine at all.

If an overdose occurs, it becomes poisonous, and the person turns blue. This is what makes it even more deadly. According to an Axios report, health officials and investigative agencies are increasingly concerned because pink cocaine has no fixed identity or formula. Every batch is different, and the effect of the drug can vary in each packet. Sometimes it may seem mild, while other times it can be directly life-threatening.

What is pink cocaine?

Pink cocaine is a polydrug, meaning a dangerous mixture of several types of drugs. Investigations have found that it most often contains ketamine and MDMA, or ecstasy. In many cases, it has also contained methamphetamine, opioids, and even deadly substances like fentanyl. Chemical dyes are added to give it a pink colour, making it look different and attractive. This uncertainty significantly increases the risk of overdose. The user may think they are taking a mild psychedelic or stimulant, but upon entering the body, it can have serious effects on the heart, brain, and respiratory system.

Pink cocaine is highly dangerous

In recent months, cases related to pink cocaine have surfaced in several major US cities. From Los Angeles to Miami, agencies have conducted raids and issued warnings. In New York, dozens of weapons were seized along with pink cocaine in a smuggling case in 2025. This drug was also found during a raid on an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs. A report from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner indicates that several deaths between September 2020 and July 2024 were linked to pink cocaine. According to poison control centers, at least 18 cases have been reported in four states since the beginning of 2024, most of which required hospitalization.

What is the source of pink cocaine?

This drug is believed to have originated in Colombia, where it was introduced as a club and party drug. Inspired by a psychedelic drug called 2C, it became known as “Tusi,” and the pink colour was used for branding. Gradually, this concept spread from Latin America to the United States and Europe. Experts say that pink cocaine is not just a drug, but a concept. Traffickers don’t need a specific supply to produce it; they simply mix whatever drugs are available to create a new batch. The pink colour helps spread its popularity.

There is no direct treatment or antidote for pink cocaine. Doctors and first responders can only provide supportive care until the drug is eliminated from the body. Saving lives can sometimes be difficult. This drug is no longer limited to large cities; cases are now appearing in rural areas of the United States. In states like Louisiana, authorities have warned that pink cocaine is being linked to fatal overdoses.

