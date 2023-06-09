Home

What Is The Latest TikTok Trend 'Bed Rotting' That Is Captivating Gen Z?

What Is The Latest TikTok Trend ‘Bed Rotting’ That Is Captivating Gen Z?

'Bed Rotting' is another trend that showcases Gen Z's affinity for 'soft living.' This is a slang term popularized by TikTok, referring to a stress-free and comfortable lifestyle.

Bed rotting is a new phenomenon in self-care that is catching up among Gen Z.

There are times when we simply desire to remain in bed, doing nothing. Now, a similar TikTok trend called ‘Bed Rotting’ has gained traction. While some trends emphasize productivity and work ethic, others, like quiet quitting and acting your wage, focus more on relaxation. These trends are becoming popular among Gen Z users and millennials.

What Is Bed Rotting?

‘Bed Rotting’ is another trend that showcases Gen Z’s affinity for ‘soft living.’ This is a slang term popularized by TikTok, referring to a stress-free and comfortable lifestyle. The concept involves sinking into the comfort of one’s bed and staying there—for hours or even days—metaphorically decaying while the rest of the world passes by blissfully.

‘Bed Rotting’ bears resemblance to a trend that emerged on the Chinese internet last year called ‘letting it rot,’ as well as the 2021 trend of ‘lying flat.’ Both trends gained fame as ways to resist the increasing pressures of work-life competition.

“Bed rotting” has gained significant recognition in the context of self-care, as TikTokers actively engage in discussions about incorporating this concept into their lives. It involves deliberately setting aside time to indulge in restful activities that are often neglected due to busy schedules, such as binge-watching television shows or savoring a meal at a leisurely pace. Some users enhance the aesthetic appeal by sharing visually pleasing videos of their perfectly made beds and capturing themselves engaging in luxurious skincare routines, all in preparation for a blissful night of “bed rotting.”

Those who are embracing this trend on TikTok appear to be primarily college students or young professionals who are temporarily putting aside projects and responsibilities to enjoy a few extra hours of relaxation.

Joining in on the trend, 23-year-old pop singer Olivia O’Brien also participated in the ‘bed rotting’ trend and shared a TikTok video of herself lying down with a bag of M&M’s. In the caption, O’Brien wrote, “Sometimes you just have to rot in bed all day and only get up to get little snacks.”

According to TikTok viewers, the ‘bed rotting’ trend alleviates guilt associated with spending more time in bed. However, some argue that the concept encourages people to waste their time and become lazy.

Dr. Jessi Gold, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Washington University, addressed concerns about the trend in a TikTok video. He emphasized the importance of balancing restful sleep with other active coping mechanisms, such as reading or exercising.

Additionally, she urged viewers to evaluate the quality of sleep they experience during periods of “bed rotting.” She prompted them to consider whether their rest during this time is genuinely rejuvenating or if they are simply using sleep as a means to escape the stress and challenges associated with being awake.

“You don’t always have to fight the urge to bed rot, but ask yourself why,” she said.

