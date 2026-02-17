Home

What is the truth about Saba, Pakistani woman arrested in Meerut? Has been living here for 37 years using numerous documents

Meerut police have seized Saba's mobile phone.

Meerut: The arrest of Saba, alias Nazia, a Pakistani woman who had been living in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for 37 years using numerous documents, including a fake voter card, is generating widespread discussion. Saba’s daughter Aiman ​​is also a Pakistani citizen and was born there. Saba’s two sons were born in Meerut. Both daughter Aiman ​​and son Farhaz practice law. Saba’s husband, Farhat Masood, is a band businessman.

Rukhsana has filed FIR against Saba over property

When the police arrested Saba, alias Nazia, and brought her to the Delhi Gate police station, her son Farhaz also arrived. He told the police that his father, a band businessman, owned valuable property in the name of the Nadir Ali Waqf, which is under dispute. Rukhsana, the complainant, is a tenant on this property. A previous court case was filed against her, which is pending. Rukhsana has filed an FIR against Saba over this dispute.

My father is Indian, I am also Indian: Aiman

On the other hand, Saba’s daughter, Aiman, who is named in the case, says that since her father is Indian, she is also an Indian citizen. Her mother has been seeking Indian citizenship for a long time. Aiman ​​says that if she had committed deception, how could she have become a lawyer?

Saba’s father was an ISI agent: Rukhsana

It is noteworthy that in her complaint, Rukhsana wrote that Saba’s father was an ISI agent. It is suspected that the mother and daughter are working as Pakistani spies or sleeper cells. It is alleged that both have repeatedly visited the Army Headquarters and the Ministry in Delhi using false identities.

Mobile phone may provide vital information

Meerut police have seized Saba’s mobile phone. An examination of the phone will reveal how many times the mother and daughter visited Pakistan and whom they met there. SSP Avinash Pandey said that the preliminary investigation found the allegations against Saba to be true. Therefore, an FIR has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway. Strict action will also be taken against those who created the fake identity cards.

