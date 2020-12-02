New Delhi: With millions of people working from home now, dressing up for work seems like a thing of past. Even while important Zoom calls, many people have ditched formal attire and are switching to more comfortable clothing. However, seems one man got too comfortable and got an earful from Supreme Court judges. Also Read - BMC Might Move Supreme Court Against HC's Decision in Kangana Ranaut Property Demolition Case

On Tuesday, Supreme Court was left seething in anger after a lawyer appeared during a video conference without wearing a shirt. Upset by the bare-chested lawyer seen adjusting the camera, Supreme Court remarked that lawyers cannot afford to be so reckless.

”What is this behaviour? Even after seven-eight months of video conferencing hearings, these things are happening”, said a bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta.

The incident happened in the Supreme Court virtual courtroom presided over by justice LN Rao when he was hearing a suo moto petition on the condition of Child Care Homes during the pandemic.

Not the first incident