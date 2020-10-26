A Detroit man can’t believe his luck as he won two $1 million jackpots after he accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket. Also Read - Wife Gifts Husband Lottery Ticket, Ends up Winning Rs 2.64 Crore as Best Birthday Present Ever!
56-year-old Samir Mazahem had been saving numbers on a lottery app after a $2 ticket on the Mega Million game on June 9. However, he later realised that he had bought another lottery, accidentally, identical to his original ticket.
“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said.
However, when Mazahem logged into the app, he realised that the accidental ticket has actually given him another $1 million as he won the amount on both the lottery tickets.
“I couldn’t believe it was real. It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million, ” Mazahem told Associated Press.
Mazahem now says that he would save some of the money and buy himself a house with the rest of it.