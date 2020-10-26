A Detroit man can’t believe his luck as he won two $1 million jackpots after he accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket. Also Read - Wife Gifts Husband Lottery Ticket, Ends up Winning Rs 2.64 Crore as Best Birthday Present Ever!

56-year-old Samir Mazahem had been saving numbers on a lottery app after a $2 ticket on the Mega Million game on June 9. However, he later realised that he had bought another lottery, accidentally, identical to his original ticket.

“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said.

However, when Mazahem logged into the app, he realised that the accidental ticket has actually given him another $1 million as he won the amount on both the lottery tickets.