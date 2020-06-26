Dodoma, Tanzania: You never know how your life can change suddenly and the same happened with a miner in Tanzania, who became a multi-millionaire almost overnight! Also Read - Real Life Tom Hanks From Cast Away? Former Millionaire Gives Survival Tips Amid COVID-19 While Living Alone on Island

Saniniu Laizer, a Tanzanian subsistence miner couldn’t believe his luck after he unearthed two of the biggest of the country’s precious tanzanite stones. On Wednesday, Tanzania’s government bought the book-sized stones weighing 20 pounds (9 kg) and 11 pounds (5 kg) from him for $3.4 million (almost Rs 25 crores).

Minerals Minister Doto Biteko said on state television Wednesday the government is buying the rare minerals for preservation. Laizer was later pictured on television being presented with a large cheque after the Bank of Tanzania bought the gemstones, as per Reuters. Even President John Magufuli called to congratulate him live on television, and said that Tanzania is rich.

Laizer, who is elated the news told the BBC that he will use the money for development activities, “I want to build a shopping mall and a school. I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school.”

Notably, Tanzanite is a gemstone found only in a small northern region of the East African nation and is used to make ornaments.

The government wrote on Twitter that the stones would be placed in the national museum.