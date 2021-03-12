Thane: In a bizarre case of violating COVID-19 norms, the police in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday registered an FIR against a man who allegedly celebrated the ‘birthday’ of his buffalo despite coronavirus restrictions in place. Also Read - Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary Exam Postponed, to be Held on THIS Date Now

Kiran Mhatre (30) allegedly organized a gathering to celebrate his buffalo's birthday at his house in Reti Bunder in Dombivali area on Thursday. Those who attended the event did not wear masks or observe social distancing even as coronavirus cases are increasing in the district as well as state, said an official of Vishnu Nagar police station.

A case under IPC section 269 (act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and the Epidemic Act was registered against him. No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)