New Jersey: In today's bizarre news of the day, a man in New Jersey is convinced that he is dating a 'ghost' and says that he's been dating a ghost called Lisa for two years.

Umm..what! Yes, read it again.

However, that’s not the end of the story. Gary De Noia who has been in a committed relationship with Lisa for two years, says that he is now facing problems in his relationship amid the lockdown. He’s convinced that his relationship is on the rocks due to fears his ghostly girlfriend is cheating on him.

Gary explained how at the beginning of the lockdown, he and the paranormal spirit had lots of passionate sex and had more time than ever together.

He even gave intimate details and said ”It’s like your whole body is having s*x. And since Lisa is a spirit, she is more flexible which allows us to experiment with all sorts of new positions.”

But he laments how things have changed now and concerned that she’s out seducing other men.

He told The Daily Star Online, “This past month she’s out all the time. Never tells me where she’s going. Just says she’s going ‘out with friends’. She could be anywhere with anyone. And I’ve always felt secure in our relationship, but lately, we haven’t been having much sex.

”I’m worried that she’s cheating on me. She says I’m being paranoid. I mean I’m not crazy, am I? It just doesn’t make any sense. I can understand wanting space, but something just feels off,” he added.

Well, wishing Gary and Lisa the best of luck with their relationship!