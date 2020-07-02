Another day, another tragic incident smeared the jinxed the year 2020 as a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant on Wednesday left atleast 6 dead and 17 severely injured in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. This is the second such incident in the state after the tragic blast in May 2020. Also Read - First Day of Unlock 2: India Crosses 6 Lakh-mark in COVID Count, 4 States Record Highest Number of Cases | Top Developments
The May incident had killed four persons when a boiler in the NLC TPS II exploded and on Wednesday morning, when workers aged between 25 and 42 years were in the process of resuming operations, another mishap occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7). Leaving netizens in jitters, Twitter flooded with grim pictures and videos of the tragic incident.
Pouring out their anguish on the micro-blogging site, while one user wrote, "What the helll is happening in 2020 Boiler Explosion in #neyveli Unit 5.. Second massive explosion again after the 1st explosion dat happnd on May 2020! 2 dead, 17 severely injured #NLC (sic)", another tweeted, "For Industries under lockdown, they need to be extra cautious while restarting their plants or else we are staring at a Catastrophy (sic)".
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs on Wednesday to each family of those who lost their lives in the boiler explosion.
We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and strength for the kin of the deceased to bear this loss!