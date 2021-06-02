West Virginia: With Covid vaccination in full swing across the world, authorities are trying to encourage people to get vaccinated by offering them unique incentives. From free beer and food to gold and silver, the governments are leaving no stone unturned to motivate people to take the vaccine against the virus. However, one state in the US has devised a bizarre plan to inspire people. According to a Forbes report, West Virginia will be giving away guns as an incentive to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19! Also Read - 'No Vaccine, No Salary': THIS Uttar Pradesh District Cracks Whip on Govt Employees

During a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced a new incentive lottery program for residents to get vaccinated, that will begin on June 20 and end on August 4.

“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it. If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update on West Virginia’s COVID-19 response efforts – June 1, 2021. For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, visit https://t.co/HDtenzZeHR or call 1-833-734-0965. #WV #WVGov https://t.co/IQTUEpdODF — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) June 1, 2021

Notably, the state will give away five custom hunting rifles and five custom shotguns through its lottery, with the drawings taking place on June 20 for Fathers Day. All residents who get a vaccine will also be enrolled in the chance to win million-dollar lotteries, college scholarships, free beer, and amusement park tickets.

The governor said that individuals must have had their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to be eligible for the drawing, CNN reported.

Many other states in the US have launched incentive programmes to push people to get jabbed. Not only West Virginia, Illinois has also set up a mobile vaccination site at a shooting range in the state and is giving away 100 free targets to anyone who gets the vaccine there.