Dubai: Swearing is never a cool thing to do, however, no one would have ever thought that using cuss words could land a person in jail. But this actually happened in Dubai where a British woman is facing two years in jail in after her Ukrainian flatmate reported her to police for saying 'f*** you' in a WhatsApp row.

The 31-year-old woman is a human resources manager from Gloucestershire, UK who allegedly made the comment in October last year amid an argument over who used the dining table for work during lockdown. Later, she decided to leave the United Arab Emirates and move back permanently to the UK on Saturday, after finding a new job.

However, that never happened because she was barred from leaving Dubai and hauled off a flight home to the UK on Saturday. Shockingly enough, authorities at the airport pulled her aside and told her couldn't leave the country as there was a police case against her. Turns out, she is now facing up to two years in jail or could have to pay thousands of pounds in a fine.

The woman has now been detained in Dubai, despite having already shipped her belongings back to the UK. More so, her flatmate refused to drop the case even after the British woman begged her to do so. The woman told the Sun: ‘I can’t believe what my flatmate has done — she has been so spiteful. I pleaded with her to withdraw the complaint but she said, “This is a criminal case”.’

She also told Detained in Dubai how the pair had been ‘casual’ with one another and said she was shocked that a European was taking advantage of the UAE’s strict laws.

‘I’ve never been in trouble in my life, and I’m shocked that I’ve been criminalised over a private WhatsApp exchange with someone whom I lived with. ‘What’s worse, the messages were from months ago and only now, when I’ve shipped all of my belongings, booked a flight and when my visa is about to expire, do I even find out about this case. I tried to plead with her to drop the case, but she doesn’t seem to care about the impact this is having.’

Saying ‘f**k’ is considered a crime in Dubai, as the word ‘disgraces the honour or the modesty’ of a person, according to Article 373 of the UAE Penal Code.