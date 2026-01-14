What’s different in India’s and the UK’s luxury 5-star hotels, travel vlogger explains; details go viral

Home

A travel vlogger compared the experience across hotel prices, hospitality, welcome, porter situation, luxury, room size, service, food, and cultural differences between India and the United Kingdom.

Viral news: When living in grand luxury hotels is about the enriching experience, have you ever wondered what can be the difference between such luxury 5-star stays in India and the United Kingdom? Recently, a travel vlogger explained the difference in the experience of the two countries. The details were shared by the vlogger in the caption, which revealed the differences in experience across various sections, including hotel prices, hospitality, welcome, porter situation, luxury, room size, service, food, and cultural differences. You can watch the viral video here.

Difference between 5-star hotels in India and United Kingdom

The creator named Dipanshu on Instagram, after living in 5-star hotels in both India and the United Kingdom, shared his experience across different categories. He compared the experience across hotel prices, hospitality, welcome, porter situation, luxury, room size, service, food, and cultural differences.

The difference between hotel prices in India and the United Kingdom varies widely in the price range. The creator shared that he had spent 900 British pounds on the luxury stay in the United Kingdom, which converts to almost a lakh rupees in Indian currency. He highlighted that the heavy price gave him a small room and bed. On the other hand, he compared the experience to India and said that Indian luxury hotels offered him grand luxury in rooms at Rs. 25,000.

He also talked about the ‘service attitude’ of the two countries. Dipanshu shared that the attitude of professionals in the United Kingdom is quite professional and polite but distant. However, in India, the experience offers better hospitality, which includes a personal touch.

The creator included the differences in the welcome experience, porter situation, luxury, room size, food, hospitality, and cultures.

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared the shocking reactions on the video. One user commented, “Overall there’s no country like INDIA in this world .. from beautiful warm oceans to majestic mountains like the Himalayan Range covering whole of North North- East of I Dian sub- continent .. Food?! Just amazing”, and another user added, “Incredible India.”

