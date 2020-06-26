New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 57-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi by a 22-year-old person following heated arguments between them over feeding stray dogs. Also Read - MS Dhoni Cuddling His Pet Dogs During COVID-19 Lockdown Will Melt Your Heart | WATCH VIDEO

According to the police, the victim, Brijmohan, loved stray dogs and often used to feed them near his house in Paharganj, Central Delhi.

On June 21, when he was feeding the dogs outside a park in the area at around 10 pm, the accused, named Prahlad picked a fight with him after the street dogs started barking at him.

Prahlad first attempted to hit the dogs, following which the two indulged in a heated argument and used abusive language. Prahlad told Mohan that his acts could lead to dog attack incidents in the area and was further angered after the street dogs started barking at him again.

In a fit of rage, Prahlad then went back to his house and later came back with a knife and attacked Brijmohan. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during the course of treatment.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated to nab Prahlad who had fled after the incident, said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

“After we received information that Prahlad was hiding somewhere near Sabzi Mandi Krishna Market area of Paharganj, and was roaming in the street by covering his face with the mask, we apprehended him from the area,” he said.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and the weapon of the offence was also recovered.

(With Agency inputs)