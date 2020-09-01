As per a PTI report, Nohara’s name appeared at the top of the BSc (Honours) merit list of Siliguri College in north Bengal, an official of the institution said on Monday. However, her name was immediately taken off the list and a police complaint was filed to ascertain who pulled off the prank.

‘The name was immediately removed and a fresh list put up on the college website. We have lodged a police complaint as it was an act of mischief,’ he said.

The college had outsourced to an agency the process of compiling the merit list based on details given by the candidates during online applications, but the students’ details will be scrutinised by the authorities of the institution before the classes begin, the official said.

On Friday, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s name had appeared in the BA English (Honours) merit list of Malda’s Manikchak College.

Prior to that, Sunny Leone’s name featured in the third place in the list for English honours in Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas district, preceded by that of US cam girl Dani Daniels and webcam model from Lebanon, Mia Khalifa.

All the concerned colleges have lodged complaints with cyber cells of the police.

“We have filed complaints at the local police station and the cybercrime cell of West Bengal Police. It is an act of mischief by some people who want to malign the higher education system and the transparent online admission process by including such names in the merit list,” Principal Aniruddha Chakraborty of Manikchak College said on Sunday.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admissions to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With PTI inputs)