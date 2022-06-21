Guwahati: Chai lovers, here’s a question for you all. How much does your tea cost? Rs 200/400/800 per kg? Or if you’re a big tea connoisseur, maybe you could shell out Rs 1000 for a kilo. But what if we told you that there’s a variety of tea sold for as much as Rs 1 lakh per kg? Well, believe us or not, it’s true. Pabhojan Gold Tea, a rare variety of organic tea from Assam’s Golaghat district, was on Monday sold at a whopping Rs 1 lakh per kilogram, the highest this year, by an auction centre in Jorhat.Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Kerala Cop Fights Off Man Armed With Machete | WATCH

A Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC) official said the tea sold by Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate was purchased by Esah Tea, an Assam-based tea brand. Pabhojan Gold Tea offers a bright yellow liquor with a soothing after-taste and is made from the choicest second flush tips plucked from the tea estate. The tips turn golden and add a hue to the beverage.

Chief Executive Officer of Esah Tea, Bijit Sarma, said the tea variety will help them to provide their customers with one of the finest tea blends from Assam. This tea variety is rare and for "tea connoisseurs, this is an experience in a cup. Our customers are spread across the globe and will understand the taste and value of this variety. We are glad to be able to continue with our mission to provide them with authentic Assam tea flavours", he said.

‘Will help Assam Tea industry regain its lost fame’

Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate’s owner Rakhi Dutta Saikia said ”We produced only one kg of this rare variety of tea and are delighted at this new record-breaking price which has created history. The price it fetched is something that will help the Assam Tea industry regain its lost fame”, she said. This variety was manufactured for the first time following high demand from discerning consumers, tea connoisseurs, and buyers for this type of premium quality specialty tea, Saikia added.

(With inputs from PTI)