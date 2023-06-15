Home

Viral

Surprising Twist: Scammer Gives Life lesson to Man Instead Of Stealing Money

Surprising Twist: Scammer Gives Life lesson to Man Instead Of Stealing Money

Unexpectedly, the scammer replied with advice that Twitter user Mahesh found valuable.

The conversation starts when a scammer sends a message saying “Namaste,

In today’s world, scammers have various means to cheat and swindle people out of their money, and one of the latest platforms they are exploiting is WhatsApp.

A recent incident involving an attempted money swindle on WhatsApp took an unexpected turn. As soon as the scammers contacted their intended victim, the conversation transformed from a lucrative scam chat into a valuable exchange of life lessons and advice. Still sceptical? We have the chat snapshots to provide concrete evidence.

You may like to read

The scammer initiated the conversation by sending a message saying, ‘Namaste, may I have a few minutes of your valuable time?’ The user replied, ‘I want to make friends.’ The scammer then attempted to send further messages to lure the user and gain their confidence. However, the victim didn’t fall into the ‘trap chat’ and instead sent an incoherent message, saying, ‘That is not two-faced like most people on this planet.’

Check The Post Here

a whatsapp scammer taught me a valuable lesson today 🙇🏻 pic.twitter.com/RVueXDl9Cr — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) June 4, 2023

Unexpectedly, the scammer replied with advice that Twitter user Mahesh found valuable: ‘Life is not just about love and friends. Think of yourself first, think about how you will survive in this world. Do you want to earn money or not? Just answer my question.’

Mahesh was shocked to receive this kind of life advice from the scammer and humorously responded, ‘Nobody has cared enough to teach me this. I would like to sign up for your money-making plan.’

Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of likes and retweets. Twitter users filled the comment section with hilarious messages, such as one user calling Mahesh a ‘legend,’ while others uploaded screenshots of their own chats with scammers.

One user jokingly stated that when asked if he wants to join as an ‘HR’ of the company, he replied, ‘Can I take your job? I’ll be a much better ‘HR’ than you.’

It’s worth noting that WhatsApp has emerged as a platform for fraudulent activities, including fake job offers and money-making schemes. However, in an unexpected twist, the targeted individual received an unusual lesson from the scammer about the significance of money in life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.