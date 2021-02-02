Mumbai: When you have hung out with the richest person on the planet, you would obviously want to flaunt it and Bollywood actress Pooja Batra is no different! Turns out the gorgeous actress had once met Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a Game of Thrones’ season 6’s premier event that was held in Los Angeles a few years back. Notably, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently named as the richest person on the planet with a net worth of over $185 billion. After much anticipation, Tesla finally made its entry in India last month, registering and office in Bengaluru. Also Read - Elon Musk Reveals He Has A Monkey With Wires in Brain Who Can Play Video Games With Its Mind

On Tuesday, the actress dug out the old picture and shared it on her Instagram handle. Notably, the photo is from 2016 and was clicked in Los Angeles’ The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

“With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever — Elon Musk,” Batra captioned her photo. If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you will surely be able to recognise the infamous ‘Hall of Faces’ background behind Musk and Batra in the picture.

See the throwback picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

Not just Musk, Batra also met famous GoT actors like Lena Headey, Aidan Gillen and Alfie Allen among others at the star-studded party and had shared pictures of the same.

”With my fav @aidangillen A.K.A Petyr #littlefinger Bealish,” she had posted on her Insta handle in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

She captioned the photo with Gillen with “With my fav @aidangillen A.K.A Petyr #littlefinger Bealish #gameofthrones”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

The 45-year-old star, who was named Femina Miss India International in 1993, has acted in films such as Virasat, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Bhai and Nayak. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game.