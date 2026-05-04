Home

Viral

When I will become prime minister, I will ban…: Listen to plight of this kid in Viral Video

‘When I will become prime minister, I will ban…’: Listen to plight of this kid in Viral Video

Children say some of the funniest and most entertaining things that make us burst into laughter.

(Images: Video grabs Instagram)

New Delhi: Children are cute and innocent beings who spread positivity and happiness around. Their talks, discussions, and conversations are innocuous and amuse us. Sometimes they say some of the funniest and most entertaining things that make us burst into laughter. But sometimes, children say stuff that makes us think in a serious, contemplative manner. No matter how they say, it makes a lasting impact. Today, we are sharing one such video with you where a school student is complaining about going to school in the scorching heat of the summer season.

He says that the school-going children have to step out to go to school in hot weather with the sun blazing above their heads, which makes them sweat. He asks the audience to have some mercy on them as they fall sick due to the heat. He further goes on to say that when he becomes the prime minister, he will ban children from going to school during the summer.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Raw Feed (@therawfeed.in)

The video has gone viral and has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

motladeepanshu008: Loved to hear this complaint

vikrantmaanbatala: God bless you beta ❤️❤️ congratulations for your confidence level ❤️❤️❤️

apurba20246: I agree with you

lazy_since_1995: Kya yaaar suryadevvv bacche kitneyyy pareshaaaan hogayyyyyye aaaapse

neelupandey7797: You’re right beta ji ❤️

ria_akshar_sarkar: Aree….ye bachha to sachme sahi bol Raha hai….koi PM tak pauchao ye reel…

virendrasd: Thank you Maharashtra board ❤️ summer vacation from 13 Apr to June 12 enjoyed very much ❤️

amitrajput__555: Ense phn chinlo….ben stokes ye bagawat kar dege mil k

i.deepak_2: So cute Babu tumhi ho hamare agale P.M.

_._adhana_._: Bilkul sahi baat hai

mr.devansh.batra: This is right but it’s AI

itx_husain4: Sahi baat ha bhai iss ki fikr karo

karan_s51234: My vote is ready for u boy❤️

sayyed_ride_46: Aane Wala mantri Banega bhai

privacy_user_4.1: Hmari duk koi ni samajte yrr

incre_dible369: I will vote you

arvindrabhati_9: aleeeeeeeeee leeee

tarif_arman: A ️

kashishrizvi110: Wahhhh

kairaa21: God Bless Him

roshika_daimari_: @narendramodi daya kro Modi ji

somuuzzz: @narendramodi sir please

fliyn_1121: @narendramodi

dhruvarorax: Same Modi ko tag karo ❤️

kaj.u.31: Tum school hi bnd kr dena

cyberwarrior.01: Desh ka naya Pradhan mantri vote for him

r_a_j_a_par_ashar____987: Vote tujhe hi milega Bhai

atlenpertin9: Baccho PM ka baat mat kro! phele phone pakkarna bandh kro parai meh kamjur hoga. Accha baccha esa nahi boltai

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.