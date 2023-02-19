Home

Viral

When It Rained 100 And 500 Rupee Notes In Gujarat’s Mehsana | Watch Viral Video

When It Rained 100 And 500 Rupee Notes In Gujarat’s Mehsana | Watch Viral Video

A huge crowd that had gathered below, pounced on the money falling from above.

When It Rained 100 And 500 Rupee Notes In Gujarat’s Mehsana | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: In India, we celebrate happy occasions in different ways. Whether it is a birthday or a wedding anniversary, it is always a special event. But nothing can come close to a marriage. Financial status and economic situation notwithstanding, people vie to make it a grand, opulent affair with a vulgar display of wealth.

In one incident reported from Gujarat’s Mehsana, a former sarpanch showered currency notes on his nephew’s wedding. Karim Yadav, ex-sarpanch of Angol village in Kekri tehsil, threw currency notes of Rs 100 and Rs 500 denomination while standing on the roof of his house. A huge crowd that had gathered below, pounced on the money falling from above. Reportedly, there were instances of serious scuffling between people to pick up the maximum number of notes.

You may like to read

Videos of the event are going viral on social media.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

This display of wealth is not only ostentatious but also an insult to the poor and downtrodden who work day and night to make the ends meet and are made to reduce to a pauper.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.