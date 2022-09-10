Trending News: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne at the age of 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III. A funeral will be held for the Queen after 10 days of official mourning.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II's Kohinoor Crown To Go To Camilla After She Becomes Queen Consort: Report

During her seven decades of reign, Queen Elizabeth II always managed to grab headlines for her intricate and symbolic diamond pieces, whether it was her big bracelet, gifted to her by Prince Philip, her giant Ireland Tiara, or her festoon diamond piece. However, did you know that among many countless pieces, the one diamond-encrusted necklace that she had always flaunted on many big occasions and in historic portraits, was a very special wedding gift from India?

The 300-diamond studded necklace that had a special place in the Queen's wardrobe was her wedding present from the Nizam of Hyderabad Asaf Jah VII. In 1947, Nizam made sure that Elizabeth should herself select her wedding gift and the platinum necklace was the first thing that grabbed the late monarch's eyes. The platinum neck piece was reportedly made in the 1930s.

THE QUEEN AND KATE MIDDLETON BOTH WORE THE PLATINUM NECK PIECE ENCRUSTED WITH 300 DIAMONDS:

“The necklace was given to then Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present in 1947 from the Nizam (ruler) of Hyderabad. The Nizam left instructions with the firm of Cartier in London that Princess Elizabeth should select a wedding gift herself, and this platinum necklace set with approximately 300 diamonds was chosen,” the caption read of the Instagram post shared by the Royal family.

“Her Majesty has continued to wear the necklace throughout her reign and has also loaned it to The Duchess of Cambridge.”

The Queen also lent the necklace to The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, as seen in the pictures in the post.

The Nizam of Hyderabad was one of the richest men around the world and he had also gifted the late queen the beautiful Hyderabad Tiara encrusted by diamond. Made by Cartier, the tiara had detachable rose brooches. The tiara was dismantled in 1973 and the Burmese Ruby Tiara was made out of it.

You can see the necklace in some of the iconic images like the official portrait sent to the embassies and regiments all over the world or the stamp that was clicked after her coronation in 1952.