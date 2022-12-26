When Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Sits Next To You: Woman’s Epic Reaction Is A Viral Photo Now

This picture where Charles Sobhraj is sitting next to a woman passenger has gone viral

Charles Sobhraj’s Viral Picture: Imagine you have to sit next to a serial killer who has killed at least 20 people and is notoriously famous all across the world. How would you react? Difficult to articulate? Right? This photo of a passenger sitting next to Charles Sobhraj just about sums up that feeling. The picture of the passenger sitting next to the serial killer Sobhraj has gone viral on social media. Several people shared their reactions and also shared sympathy for the woman who had to go through that experience.

Checkout How People Reacted To The Viral Picture of Sobhraj Sitting Next To A Woman Passenger

Sobhraj was released from a Nepal jail on account of good behaviour. Sobhraj flew to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR647, from where he was set to leave for Paris, as per a PTI report. Sobhraj was convicted of some very heinous crimes which also include the murder of women wearing bikinis, which earned him the title of “bikini killer”. He is the man who inspired the Netflix series ‘The Serpent’.

He spent 19 years in jail in Nepal for killing two North Americans in 1975. Sobhraj was accused of murdering around 20 people during the 1970s. He would charm and befriend his victims, most of whom were hippies from the West, before he drugged, murdered and robbed them.