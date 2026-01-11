Home

When will the next solar eclipse 2026 occur and will it be visible from India? Check date and time

The next solar eclipse is an annular solar eclipse, which will occur on February 17, 2026.

What type of solar eclipse will occur on February 17, 2026?

During February 2026, a beautiful annular solar eclipse will occur and provide astronomy lovers with a very attractive and exciting event. According to the official website of NASA, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon.

The next solar eclipse is an annular solar eclipse, which will occur on February 17, 2026. This type of eclipse can only be seen in certain areas, including parts of South Africa, Argentina, and Antarctica. Unfortunately, this year, this eclipse will not be visible in India. Interestingly, the day also coincides with the Chinese Lunar New Year. The Moon will block approximately 96% of the sunlight, creating a unique appearance known as a “ring of fire.” According to the media reports, this special effect can be viewed for approximately 2 minutes and 20 seconds. The below chart has been taken from Time and Table website.

Eclipse Stages Worldwide UTC Time Local Time in Sydney* First location to see the partial eclipse begin 17 Feb at 09:56:26 17 Feb at 8:56:26 pm First location to see the full eclipse begin 17 Feb at 11:42:54 17 Feb at 10:42:54 pm Maximum Eclipse 17 Feb at 12:12:04 17 Feb at 11:12:04 pm Last location to see the full eclipse end 17 Feb at 12:41:29 17 Feb at 11:41:29 pm Last location to see the partial eclipse end 17 Feb at 14:27:42 18 Feb at 1:27:42 am

On February 17, 2026, the partial eclipse will occur beginning at 9:56 am UTC or 3:26 pm IST, followed by the annular phase that starts at 11:42 am UTC or 5:12 pm IST, with maximum viewable at 12:12 pm UTC or 5:42 pm IST. The Sun appears as a “ring of fire” during the maximum viewable period. After about two minutes and twenty seconds, the eclipse concludes. The total duration of the solar eclipse ends at 14:27 UTC or 7:57 pm IST.

On February 17, 2026, the solar eclipse will be visible in the following areas: Antarctica, Argentina, Botswana, the British Indian Ocean Territory, Chile, Comoros, Eswatini (Swaziland), the French Southern Territories, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Réunion Islands, South Africa, South Georgia/Sandwich Islands, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Geographic Region of Visibility of Annular Solar Eclipse Type, February 17: An annular solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, and a partial eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean

