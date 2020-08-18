In a powerful 18-minute speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Former US First Lady Michelle Obama tore into Donald Trump’s presidency, saying he is the “wrong president for our country” who is “clearly in over his head”. Also Read - 'Wrong President For Our Country': Michelle Obama Blasts Donald Trump in a Powerful Speech | Watch
Making an impassioned appeal to Americans to vote, she said that if voters want to continue having the most basic requirements, they have to vote for Joe Biden in large numbers.
However, in her own persuasive style, she not only said those words out loud but also spelt them out in a necklace.
Yes, in the video, Obama was seen wearing a golden necklace that spelt out the word V-O -T- E and the rest is history! Soon enough, all that Twitterati could talk about was her impressive necklace, which grabbed all the limelight.
People were mighty impressed with the powerful message she had put out through her fashion choice while others googled to know where it was from and how they can own it.
According to CNN, Obama’s necklace was the top-trending search on US Google during the last hour of the Democratic convention.
The necklace has since become the centre of all attention and people all over Twitter too have been asking where they too can get the same necklace.
‘Someone find me Michelle Obama’s VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life,’ one Twitter user wrote.
Here are other reactions:
According to CNN, the piece was custom-commissioned from the brand BYCHARI by designer Chari Cuthbert.
Here’s where to find the necklace:
“We have got to vote as we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in-person if we can. We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they’re received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same,” Obama had said while urging people to vote.
Here’s the full speech: