In a powerful 18-minute speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Former US First Lady Michelle Obama tore into Donald Trump's presidency, saying he is the "wrong president for our country" who is "clearly in over his head".

Making an impassioned appeal to Americans to vote, she said that if voters want to continue having the most basic requirements, they have to vote for Joe Biden in large numbers.

However, in her own persuasive style, she not only said those words out loud but also spelt them out in a necklace.

Yes, in the video, Obama was seen wearing a golden necklace that spelt out the word V-O -T- E and the rest is history! Soon enough, all that Twitterati could talk about was her impressive necklace, which grabbed all the limelight.

People were mighty impressed with the powerful message she had put out through her fashion choice while others googled to know where it was from and how they can own it.

According to CNN, Obama’s necklace was the top-trending search on US Google during the last hour of the Democratic convention.

“Michelle Obama necklace,” “vote necklace” and “letter necklace” are breakout searches, past hour, US – The necklace is the top trending search on all of US Google in the last hour of the event.https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) August 18, 2020

The necklace has since become the centre of all attention and people all over Twitter too have been asking where they too can get the same necklace.

‘Someone find me Michelle Obama’s VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Here are other reactions:

The letters on Michelle Obama's necklace spell "VOTE." If I loved her any more, my heart would leap out of my body. — erin_writes (@wombat_writes) August 18, 2020

my brand is Michelle Obama wearing a "vote" necklace#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/fPzve5jqrm — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) August 18, 2020

Okay, can we all take a moment to appreciate Michelle Obama's "Vote" necklace?! 😍 pic.twitter.com/U4j7LxuF89 — Angela (@anzawose) August 18, 2020

That "vote" necklace @MichelleObama is wearing is a great touch! And it is just about to go viral and be sold out. #DemConvention — Kenneth Baer (@KennethBaer) August 18, 2020

I need that “VOTE” necklace Forever FLOTUS is wearing. — Miss Aja (@brat2381) August 18, 2020

Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2020

Psst, Biden team: start selling that vote necklace @MichelleObama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 18, 2020

Prediction: That VOTE necklace will be sold out in about 5 minutes. — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) August 18, 2020

Wearing a necklace that reads "VOTE," @MichelleObama delivers an indictment on Trump's record punctuated by this line: "Being president doesn't change who you are. It reveals who you are." — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 18, 2020

When someone figures out how to get Michelle's vote necklace, please send me the link. pic.twitter.com/BQ05u84hOr — Kim Saks McManaway (@ProfMcManaway) August 18, 2020

According to CNN, the piece was custom-commissioned from the brand BYCHARI by designer Chari Cuthbert.

I never imagined that something I'm so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design. pic.twitter.com/rbkEZ7HUei — BYCHARI (@ByChari) August 18, 2020

Here’s where to find the necklace:

Confirmed: Michelle Obama's "vote" necklace was made by Black-owned jewelry brand ByChari.#DemConvention https://t.co/wDUVUYSwux — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) August 18, 2020

“We have got to vote as we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in-person if we can. We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they’re received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same,” Obama had said while urging people to vote.

Here’s the full speech: