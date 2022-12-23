Where’s My Bride? 50 Men In Wedding Dress Seek Bride At Collector’s Office In Maharashtra

The parade was part of a 'bridegroom morcha' organised on Wednesday by a local outfit which later submitted a memorandum at the district collector's office seeking strict implementation of the PCPNDT Act.

Bachelors wearing sehras take out procession to highlight gender imbalance, demand implementation of PCPNDT Act

Solapur: Around 50 bachelors, dressed in wedding costumes reached the collector’s office in Solapur to seek brides on Thursday. The men were properly dressed with “sehras” and rode the horse to the collector’s office. The procession was carried out to highlight the gender imbalance in the state.

Watch: Men In Wedding Costume Reach Collector’s Office

#WATCH | Maharashtra: About 50 bachelors, wearing ‘sehras’ (wedding crowns), took out a procession with drums and horses to the Collector’s office in Solapur, demanding implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act (22.12) pic.twitter.com/Q4rHNZdr9A — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

They also demanded the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to improve the male-female ratio in the state.

As per the National Family Health Survey (2019-21), Maharashtra’s sex ratio was 920 females per 1,000 males.