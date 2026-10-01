Which areas are most unsafe for women in Delhi? Man uses AI, NCRB crime data to answer the question | Viral

A man in Delhi has built a map of the areas he considers unsafe for women after dark, using AI and crime data. It has caught on in a big way online.

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The map caught people's eye online almost straight away. Image Credit: retardraj/Instagram

Delhi resident Raj Gomani has used AI and public crime data to build a map of areas that may be riskier for women after dark, turning official records into a visual guide to where extra caution may be needed.

To make the map, Raj combined National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data with Claude, Anthropic’s AI assistant. His goal was to make heavy crime statistics easier to read, so people can see where incidents involving women have been reported and which areas might need extra care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Gomani (@retardraj)

Showing the map he had created he explained the project to the people. “I mapped unsafe areas for women in Delhi with the profiles of the criminals in that area. I am disgusted that I even have to point out unsafe areas in our national capital,” Raj explained in the video.

The map caught people’s eye online almost straight away. Some users said it could be taken further or even released as open source, and others liked that it made public crime information easier to get at, rather than leaving it buried in huge datasets.

Raj, though, had more to say than “these parts of Delhi are unsafe.” In his view, spotting problem areas is just the starting point, and pointing fingers at governments or men won’t fix the bigger problem.

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According to him, improving safety requires a collective effort, along with better allocation of resources to locations where people may be particularly vulnerable.

The project also raises an interesting question about the role AI can play in making public information more useful. Instead of treating crime data as something meant only for spreadsheets and official reports, Raj Gomani used Claude to help turn it into a visual tool that people can quickly navigate.

Internet reactions

The response online reflected both sides of the project. While several users welcomed the map as a practical way of understanding crime patterns, others saw it as a reminder of the wider safety concerns women continue to face in cities.

One of the users wrote, “I think it’s okay to blame the govt and men as well.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “I bet parliament is dark red too.”

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A third user wrote, “Okay but where is the map?” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Dudeeeee sameeee been working on an idea similar to it since last 2 months lol.”