Bizarre Video: Man Cooks ‘Whiskey Maggi’; Foodies Struggle to Stomach the Idea

In another addition to these strange experiments, a man took it to the next level by preparing his own version of Maggi with whiskey. The video of this bizarre food combination has gone viral on the internet, receiving widespread criticism.

Whiskey Maggi Is The New Bizarre Food Trend | Photo/Facebook: @YASHKEEXPERIMENTS

Maggi noodle is one of the most beloved snacks in India, enjoyed across the country from high altitude areas like Leh to the southern regions. It is a nostalgic food item that holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian.

Moreover, it is also one of the most experimented snacks in the country. Students in hostels and soldiers stationed at high-altitude borders each have their own unique recipes to prepare this dish.

However, there have been some bizarre food experiments with this instant noodle that have haunted Maggi lovers, such as Fanta Maggi and Maggi Sandwich.

In addition to these strange experiments, a man took it to the next level by preparing his own version of Maggi with whiskey. The video of this bizarre food combination has gone viral on the internet, receiving widespread criticism.

In the video, the man can be seen preparing Maggi on a pan, replacing water with whiskey. He adds Maggi masala, noodles, and a bottle of whiskey to the pan, letting it simmer and cook. The video ends with the man tasting the unusual dish and informing viewers that it doesn’t taste alcoholic and resembles normal Maggi.

Watch The Bizarre Food Experiment Here

The main motive behind preparing Maggi with whiskey was to test whether alcohol evaporates during the cooking process. The man wanted to determine if the alcohol in the whiskey truly evaporates, based on scientific principles.

The video was posted on Facebook by an account named “@YashKeExperiments” with the caption, “Whisky Maggi – Real Magic.” Since its sharing, the clip has accumulated over 110.8k views, attracting significant attention from netizens. Many of them expressed their displeasure with this bizarre food experiment involving their beloved Maggi, leaving agitated comments. Others found it repulsive as whiskey is not typically used in food preparations.

What are your thoughts on the ‘Daaru Wali Maggi’?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.