The intolerance of the whites against the African-Americans in the States saw a rise, especially after the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd and on the heels of the same, came another report of a white woman wrongly accusing a black birdwatcher when he asked her to leash her dog. Thankfully for Christian Cooper, he escaped unharmed from the wrath of the whites in early justice served that cost the white woman her job and dog both. Also Read - 'This is Murder. Disgusting' - NBA Stars Lead Outrage at Black Man's Death in USA

57-year-old Christian Cooper has reportedly been an avid birder since childhood and on May 25 he was made his usual daily trip in the woods of Manhattan’s Central Park to escape the city’s cacophony. As per a report in the Washington Post, Cooper spotted a 2-year-old dog, Henry, digging up the shrubbery around him while its owner stood right by a sign that said all dogs must be leashed. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Twitter Left 'Disgusted' as Video of 3 Cops 'Murdering' Black Man Goes Viral, Calls Out 'Spineless Police Force' of America

Afraid that the delicate habitat would be ruined and the grazing of the brush by the dog would disturb the birds that often stop by for the dense plants, Cooper approached the canine’s owner with a request to leash it up as the park rules. When she refused, Cooper started recording her and shared the video on his Facebook handle. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5.4 Million, Death Toll Climbs to 3,45,000; US Remains Worst-hit

The recorded clip clearly shows the owner, Amy Cooper threatening him to back off else she would call the police. Unperturbed, he continues to record her saying, “Please call the cops”. She threatens him saying, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life” to which he calmly replies, “Please tell them whatever you’d like.”

The woman actually calls 911 and the video shows her faking loud and frantic voice to portray that she was being physically attacked. The video wrapped up but all this while, it showed the woman seemingly choking the yelping dog before clipping a blue leash around it. New York Police Department spokesperson told the news agency that the police immediately responded to the report of assault in the Ramble but when they arrived on the scene, they found only the woman. No summonses were issued neither any arrests made but the video broke the Internet, grabbing nearly 20 million views. His sister, Melody Cooper shared the same on her Twitter handle.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Angry at her bias, Twitter trended ‘#AmyCooperIsARacist’ and even called for an investigation into her past work with blacks. Amy put out an apology later that read, “I was the one who was acting inappropriately by not having my dog on a leash. I am well aware of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause… I hope that a few mortifying seconds in a lifetime of forty years will not define me in his eyes.” However, it was too late.

Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, while one user wrote, “#AmyCooper is both a vile racist and a horribly unfit dog mom. Everything about this woman’s behavior is disgusting. #FireAmyCooper #AmyCooperIsARacist (sic)” another tweeted, “if there was no video, she wouldn’t be apologizing. if that man had been shot dead by the police, she wouldn’t be apologizing. if there were no consequences FOR HER, she wouldn’t be apologizing. take your insincere apology & shove it straight up your a**. #AmyCooperIsARacist (sic)” and yet another lashed, “#AmyCooperIsARacist how the f*ck can you claim to be sorry when you were trying to get the police to lynch an innocent black man. i just cannot comprehend how she could attempt to release an apology. you’re sorry your racist evil a** was caught (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

#AmyCooper is both a vile racist and a horribly unfit dog mom. Everything about this woman’s behavior is disgusting.#FireAmyCooper #AmyCooperIsARacist https://t.co/sPRs8jcbeX — Sheryl (@sherylrebeccah) May 26, 2020

if there was no video, she wouldn’t be apologizing. if that man had been shot dead by the police, she wouldn’t be apologizing. if there were no consequences FOR HER, she wouldn’t be apologizing. take your insincere apology & shove it straight up your ass. #AmyCooperIsARacist — squirt gun priestess (@tequighley) May 26, 2020

#AmyCooperIsARacist how the fuck can you claim to be sorry when you were trying to get the police to lynch an innocent black man. i just cannot comprehend how she could attempt to release an apology. you’re sorry your racist evil ass was caught. — sweet dick willie (1989) (@emoryyredfearn) May 26, 2020

Fuck #AmyCooper Not only should she be charged with filling a false report, she should be charged with endangering that man’s life. She was using that phone/call as weapon. She knew EXACTLY what she was doing. #AmyCooperIsARacist pic.twitter.com/1JQbNRPZyQ — *EMO KING JESS* (@emokingjess) May 26, 2020

#AmyCooper, all you had to do is put your dog (ex-dog) on his F***ing leash, but putting a black man in his place was too enticing to you. #AmyCooperIsARacist — ➡️⬅️ (@DumpTheManChild) May 26, 2020

Why don’t people get time for making FAKE 911 calls? Why just the public embarrassment and other lame shit? She should face charges! #AmyCooper #AmyCooperIsARacist #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/fPZKjNP0BU — Soraya (@sorayasname) May 26, 2020

Amy Cooper is Head of Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) Insurance Investment Solutions. I wonder how many black reports she has, or has ever had, during the course of her career. I wonder what lies she’s told about them and how it had affected their lives and careers. https://t.co/eArX7APgPF — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 26, 2020

Amy Cooper made a choice. Not a mistake. Not an error in judgment. A choice. She chose racism, fully and deliberately chose to attempt to put a Black man in harm’s way for the “offense” of asking her to obey leash laws. She was going to try to ruin his life, if not take it. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) May 26, 2020

Christian Cooper told The Post, “I can be racially intimidated and kowtow to her but I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization”. He added, “I don’t think there’s an African American person in America who hasn’t experienced something like this at some point. I don’t shy away from confronting the scofflaw when I see it. Otherwise, the park would be unusable — not just to us birders but to anybody who enjoys the beauty.” However, he discouraged any action against the woman and said, “I’m not interested in repercussions. It’s unfortunate what happened. There was definitely a lapse in judgment. But she put the dog on the leash, and I don’t need to see anything else happen to her.”

Subsequently, the investment firm Franklin Templeton shared that it had “effective immediately” terminated her while she even had to give up Henry to the animal shelter from where she had adopted him.