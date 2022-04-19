Jamnagar: WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Tuesday, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, greeted the public in Gujarati. “Kemcho…majama..” said the WHO chief, prompting applause from everyone present on the occasion, including PM Modi.Also Read - Amid Rise in COVID Cases, Face Masks Made Mandatory in These Cities. FULL LIST

On Monday night, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus thanked the government for a “warm welcome” hours before he was set to attend key events with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tedros is on a three-day visit to the state. “Just arrived in India and grateful for a warm welcome from the ministry of Ayush representatives. Looking forward to events which will set the foundation for integrating traditional medicine with modern health, and benefit people worldwide,” he wrote on Twitter. Also Read - XE or Not? Delhi COVID Positive Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing to Know Reason Behind Sudden Surge

#WATCH | WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus greets the public in Gujarati during the inaugural ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. pic.twitter.com/Mexd6RUXLw — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

During the event, Tedros said, “WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is not a coincidence; my Indian teachers taught me well about traditional medicines & I’m very grateful. I also grew up watching ‘Bollywood’ films& I understand that the Swiss Alps are a favourite destination for ‘Bollywood’ fans.”

He further added that WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will help to harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine. “I’m grateful to PM Modi & GoI for their leadership in supporting this important initiative,” he said.

“I thank PM Modi for USD 250mn investment to establish the centre with an interim office… & a 10-yr commitment for operating costs. From the day I spoke to PM Modi, his commitment was amazing & I knew that this centre will be in good hands,” Tedros added.