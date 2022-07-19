Balamani Amma Doodle: Today, Google is celebrating the 113th birth anniversary of revered Indian poet Balamani Amma, with a special doodle. The doodle features the celebrated poet sitting down and writing on a paper with books all around her. Known as the grandmother of Malayalam poetry, she published more than 20 anthologies of prose, poems, along with other works including translations. Amma was also the recipient of numerous awards for her literary work, including Saraswati Samman and Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.Also Read - Google Doodle Honors Electronic Music Pioneer Oskar Sala on 112th Birth Anniversary

Balamani Amma was born on July 19 in 1909 in Nalapat, her ancestral home in Kerala’s Punnayurkulam. Google said that she never received any formal training or education, but was instead schooled at home by her uncle Nalappat Narayana Menon, who was also a popular Malayali poet.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training. Learn more about the grandmother of Malayalam literature here → https://t.co/0aF36wjZ8k pic.twitter.com/TbprKZjVZr — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 18, 2022

She also drew her inspiration from Nalapat Narayana Menon and the poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

At the age of 19, Balamani Amma married VM Nair, the managing director and managing editor of the famous Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi. In 1930, she published her first poem titled Kooppukai. Her early poems glorified motherhood in a new light—she became known as the “poetess of motherhood”. Her works adopted the ideas and stories of mythological characters, but depicted women as powerful figures who remained ordinary human beings. Her most famous works include Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962) and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966).

She was also the mother of famous poet Kamala Das, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature in 1984. Amma passed away in 2004 and her cremation was attended with full state honors.

Today’s doodle was illustrated by Kerala-based artist Devika Ramachandran.