New Delhi: Well, never underestimate the power of social media! A few days back, Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen, the girl behind the viral #pawrihorihai video, had no idea that she would become an overnight internet sensation. The hilarious video features a gang of friends from Pakistan, wherein popular social media influencer Dananeer show us around her surroundings that comprise a car and a mid-road pawri. Also Read - Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: This Little Girl's Version of Viral 'Pawri' Video is The Cutest Thing Ever | Check Hilarious Memes

“Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” has become the internet’s new meme-obsession and multiple rib-tickling memes, funny recreations of the video have been splashed all over the internet on both sides of the border, making people laugh.

So, who is Dananeer ?

Dananeer Mobeen, is a 19-year-old Pakistani influencer and content creator based in Islamabad with a wide social media following. With over 435 K followers, she regularly creates content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends in addition to talking about mental health issues.

Hello everyone, pawri horai hai? 🥳🙊 pic.twitter.com/pfIkRdkbKc — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 14, 2021

Not only that, Dananeer is a girl of many talents as she likes to cook and blogs about food as well. She loves to paint and sing too and also loves dogs!

According to an article by Geo.tv , Dananeer Mobeen told BBC Urdu that she and her friends were visiting the popular hill station Nathia Gali in northern Pakistan when she suddenly decided to film the video. The young influencer said that when she uploaded the video, she had no idea that it would go viral, adding that the only intention behind the video was to make people laugh and enjoy it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)

On February 12, Mumbai-based music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, recreated Dananeer’s viral video into a catchy song, that has made her a international viral sensation.

The video shared by Mobeen was to troll the rich people also known as “burgers” when they visit northern areas of Pakistan.

Dananeer, in an Instagram live video, said that she is overwhelmed by the response she got and she is happy that people are enjoying the video so much. “I am so happy that my light-hearted video is also being enjoyed across the border, especially at a time when there a lot of tension and polarization in the world,” she exclaimed.

When asked whether her friends pronounce party as Pawry, she explained how she said it just to make her followers laugh. “I am so grateful that I was able to bring a smile to the faces of my large family of followers”.

“Very overwhelmed right now..it’s crazy…I am so happy that you are enjoying this video so so much,” Mobeen said in a video message through her Instagram account.