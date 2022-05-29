Viral News: At a time when IAS couple – Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga – are being criticised for misusing facilities at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium for walking their dog, another IAS officer is winning the respect of netizens for her work during the recent floods in Assam. Nearly 4.5 lakh people have been affected due to the floods and landslides in Assam. As many as 32 people have died in the floods. However, the situation is Assam is improving as water levels of most rivers has started receding.Also Read - 'Where Will The Dog Go'? Asks Internet After IAS Couple Transferred to Ladakh & Arunachal | Tweets

Keerthi Jalli wins hearts of netizens for working tirelessly in Assam floods

Amid the grim situation, some pictures of IAS officer Keerthi Jalli, who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Assam's Cachar, visiting the flood-hit areas of the district have gone viral on social media. The IAS officer was seen wading through mud barefoot to inspect the flood-hit areas of the state.

Many Twitter users have heaped praises on Keerthi Jalli for her dedication and commitment to service. Netizens said Keerthi is a huge inspiration for women across the country.

This is an appreciation tweet for @dccachar, Smt. Keerthi Jalli, IAS. Her eagerness to work for the people has no limits. The way she visited the remotest flood affected areas, taking stock of the damage and understanding the suffering of the people deserves huge respect. pic.twitter.com/ki7WPkUZOC — Karim Uddin Barbhuiya (@KUBarbhuiya) May 25, 2022

IAS officer walked through mud to inspect flood-hit areas

On May 25, Keerthi Jalli inspected the flood and erosion-affected areas of Chesri GP (Gram Panchayat), Chutrasangan village under the Borkhola development block on foot through mud where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to the flood and erosion.

She directed the officials concerned to put in place all measures to protect the land from flood and erosion. She also distributed relief materials among the flood-affected people. In a viral video, the IAS officer was heard saying to a local, “No need for clean water, give me flood water to clean my feet.”

Madam Deputy Commissioner Inspected the flood & erosion affected areas of Chesri GP, Village- Chutrasangan under Borkhola Dev. Block, on foot where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to this flood & erosion and instructed concerned officials to pic.twitter.com/93krg6nVH0 — Deputy Commissioner Cachar (@dccachar) May 25, 2022

Who is IAS Keerthi Jalli?

Keerthi Jalli was born in Hyderabad’s Barengal district in 1989. Keerthi Jalli became an IAS officer in 2012. She took over her responsibilities as the first woman District Deputy Commissioner in Hailakandi district of Assam Barak Valley.

In 2020, she was awarded the title of ‘Best administrative’ for controlling various issues of the district as well as taking excellent steps in public service.

Seeing her excellent work, she was transferred to the Cachar district of Assam. Since then, Keerthi Jalli has fulfilled her responsibilities with utter dedication. She is married to Aditya Shashikant from Cachar district.

Keerthi Jalli performed the responsibility of being a District Deputy Commissioner in Cachar district with utmost dedication. She took note of the people affected in different areas of the district and solved their problems.

There are few more pics… She's a star 🌟 pic.twitter.com/zSVeM1WP05 — kzc (@kzc940) May 27, 2022

IAS Keerthi Jalli postponed her wedding for duty during COVID

She was also lauded for her commendable work when the COVID-19 situation was worse. Keerthi Jalli postponed her wedding due to the COVID situation in Assam. She was meant to exchange the wedding vows with Aditya Shashikant in August last year. However, she refused to leave her district amidst rising cases of COVID cases and she preferred her duty over her personal happiness.

Keerthi told her family in no uncertain terms that looking after her people was her first priority and her marriage could wait. This prompted the family to postpone the wedding and her husband Aditya Shashikant travelled to Silchar in Assam a month later for the couple to get married in a simple ceremony. She joined the office the very next day after her marriage.