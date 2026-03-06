Who is Jiang Xueqin? ‘China’s Nostradamus’ professor sparks buzz online over his stark prediction about Donald Trump

Home

This man predicted Donald Trump's comeback and then predicted a huge war with Iran. Now, his haunting third prediction — that the U.S. will lose this war.

Predictions regarding future events often encapsulate young minds. Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian mystic, is known to have predicted several events, some of which are considered to have occurred in real life. Her famous predictions include the downfall of the Soviet Union and the 9/11 attacks in the USA. Apart from political events, she has forecasted that AI will boom and aliens will make contact with humans. While Baba Vanga’s shocking prediction often goes viral on the internet, a Yale-educated professor, Jiang Xueqin, is also making netizens go crazy after his predictions.

Who is Jiang Xueqin? Why is he trending?

He predicted Donald Trump’s comeback and then predicted a huge war with Iran. Now, his haunting third prediction — that the U.S. will lose this war — has provoked widespread worry and discussion about the future of the world order. As geopolitical tensions reach a historic high around the world, there has been a recent resurgence of interest in an old lecture from May 2024 from an otherwise unknown professor that has gone wildly viral. The reason this has garnered so much attention? Of the three major global predictions that he made, two have already occurred right before our eyes, i.e., the two predictions came true.

What predictions did Jiang Xueqin make?

His name is Jiang Xueqin. He is a Yale-educated, Chinese-Canadian philosophy professor who teaches history and philosophy at a university in Beijing. He is neither an average conspiracy theorist nor does he use astrology or magic to forecast events; rather, he is motivated by a process based heavily on Isaac Asimov’s famous sci-fi concept of “psychohistory.” Jiang is most known for is beyond his university classroom; his “Predictive History” YouTube Channel, which has quietly reached over 1.5 million subscribers who come to watch his accurate global prediction videos.

Jiang takes a look at historically repeating patterns, game theory, and geopolitical incentives and uses those to forecast where he sees the world headed. In May of 2024, Jiang’s piece contained three very audacious predictions regarding the future. He predicted that Donald Trump would successfully make a political comeback and regain power; that a new term for Trump would ultimately lead to a major conflict with Iran. As we now sit here today, both are currently accurate.

What will be the outcome of a US-Israel-Iran war?

Currently, the primary source of anxiety for those following Jiang’s research is his third and final dire prediction regarding the USA in its escalating conflict with Iran: Jiang predicts that the USA will ultimately come out with a loss.

The professor believes that extended stays in Iran would be strategically disastrous because of its mountain ranges, enormous population, and incredibly strong domestic opposition to foreign invaders, which makes it almost impossible for anyone but the most powerful military to conquer during a long-term war.

