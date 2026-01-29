Home

Viral

Who is Jude Owens? Two-year-old sets Guinness World Records, becomes youngest to make snooker double pot

Jude set another world record. Just days later, he became the youngest person ever to complete a bank shot in pool at the very young age of two years and 302 days.

A young child from Britain has shocked the world with his incredible accomplishments. Jude Owens is only two years old and has set two Guinness World Records. This toddler is exceptionally talented at playing pool and snooker. Most adults would be amazed by how well he has done at both games. He earned his first Guinness World Record at age 2 years and 261 days when he made a double pot in snooker, making him the youngest person in the world to accomplish this feat.

According to the Guinness World Records’ website, a double pot in snooker is when two balls are legally potted with a single strike of the cue ball, into different pockets. This is one of the hardest shots to make in either game.

In a bank shot, the cue ball will hit one or more of the rails (the sides) of the table before pocketing the object ball. It takes significant skill to execute a bank shot this is classified as a trick shot.

Jude is from Manchester, England. “Jude has achieved quite a lot in such a short space of time, but to have two world records, it’s probably a pinnacle moment – how do you even beat that?,” his dad was quoted as saying by Guinness World Records. According to Jude’s father, Luke Owens, he originally planned on using bar stools to help his son reach the table since he is very short in stature. At present, the family uses the stool that they previously used in the kitchen to help them cook.

According to the World Record Organization, Jude received a special walk-out at the 2025 UK Championship and became the youngest player ever to have a sponsorship deal in snooker.