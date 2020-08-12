On Tuesday, Kamala Harris scripted history when she was picked by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate ahead of the US Presidential elections set to take place in November this year. Also Read - Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as His Vice-Presidential Running Mate, 1st Black Woman to Run For The Post

With this, she has become the first Black woman and the first Asian American to be listed on a major party’s presidential ticket.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Early Life

55-year-old Harris was born in Oakland, California, to two immigrant parents- an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father. However, after her parents’ divorce, she was raised by her Hindu single mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist.

After earning an undergraduate degree from Howard University and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings, she began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2003, Kamala became the District Attorney of the City and County of San Francisco, during which she started a program that gives first-time drug offenders the chance to earn a high school diploma and find employment. She then served as the San Francisco district attorney from 2004 to 2011, and the California attorney general from 2011 to 2017

Political Career

In 2017, she was sworn in as a United States Senator for California, the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history. She served on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.

While serving these important posts, she fought for the rights of all communities in California. In-office, she introduced and cosponsored legislation to raise wages for working people, reform the criminal justice system, make healthcare a right for all Americans, address the epidemic of substance abuse and expand access to childcare for working parents.

Harris also tried her hands at the Presidential elections but her campaign could not take off and by the end of 2019, she withdrew from the race.

Personal life

Currently, she lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Doug Emhoff, and is stepmother to Ella and Cole Emhoff.