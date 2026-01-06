Home

Viral

Sexual abuse, coercion, constant surveillance: Who is Manohara Odelia, who has publicly shared her Royal Wedding ordeal with Malaysian Prince?

Odelia was only 16 years old at the time of her marriage.

New Delhi: Indonesian-American model Manohara Odelia has made sensational allegations regarding her marriage to Malaysian Prince Tengku Fakhry. She has described her marriage as forced, non-consensual, and illegal. In a statement released on her Instagram account, Odelia recounted her ordeal. She rejected the use of the term “ex-wife” to describe her relationship with the Malaysian prince. It is noteworthy that she was only 16 years old when she got married.

Allegations of Forced Marriage

The 33-year-old model, Manohara Odelia, said that her marriage in 2008 was neither consensual nor legal, but rather a case of forced marriage. She stated that as a minor, she lacked the capacity to give informed consent and was subjected to coercion and isolation.

Allegations of Sexual Abuse in the Palace

Odelia urged journalists and digital platforms like Google and Wikipedia to use accurate and ethical language that reflects, rather than obscures, the reality of child marriage and abuse. She reiterated that during her year in the Kelantan royal palace, she experienced strict control, isolation, and alleged physical and sexual abuse, before escaping from a hotel in Singapore in 2009.

Marriage at a Young Age

She wrote in the post, “What happened during my adolescence was not a romantic relationship, not a consensual relationship, and not a legal marriage. It was not a relationship that I wanted, that I agreed to, or that I entered into voluntarily. At the time, I was a minor and under duress and not in a position to act freely, meaning I had no real choice or capacity to consent or not consent.”

Odelia Escaped From A Hotel In Singapore

In 2008, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, the son of the Sultan of Kelantan state in Malaysia, married Indonesian model Manohara Odelia. Odelia was only 16 years old at the time. She claimed that her life became a nightmare after the marriage. She alleged that she was not allowed to leave the palace, had very little contact with her parents, and was constantly under surveillance. In previous interviews, she has spoken about the abuse she suffered, including sexual violence and harassment, and the punishments she received for refusing to comply. A year later, in 2009, she escaped from a hotel in Singapore during a royal visit and returned to Indonesia with the help of her mother, local authorities, and the US embassy.

