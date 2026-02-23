Home

Who is Punch, the lonely monkey with soft toy? Know why Delhi Police’s post ‘You can count on us’ went viral

Viral: Punch is a Japanese monkey whose mother passed away when he was a baby. Know how Delhi Police joined the trend.

Viral News: A viral monkey named ‘Punch’ is making rounds on social media. The story is sad, heartbreaking, and can leave you traumatised. However, if you choose to flip the side of the coin, you may also look at it with hope. Now that Punch’s story has widely resonated with users online, the Delhi Police also hopped onto the trend and shared a cute post highlighting that the national capital’s citizens can count on them. You can check the viral post here.

However, if you’re still unaware of who Punch is, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Who’s Punch?

Punch is a Japanese monkey whose mother passed away when he was a baby. As a result, the zoo’s caretakers raised him. Punch found it difficult to playfully get involved with other monkeys, as they weren’t much inviting toward him. However, the caretakers gave him a brown-coloured soft toy, an orangutan, to play with.

Over time, the soft toy became Punch’s biggest companion.

Meet Punch, a monkey in a Japanese zoo with a sad story. His mother left him when he was a baby, so caretakers raised him. He struggled to live with other monkeys. Staff gave him a soft toy for comfort, and now he holds it close, spending most of his time alone. pic.twitter.com/hQxptQ8kZs — The Page Z (@ThePageZ_) February 16, 2026

Viral post

Delhi Police hopped onto the trend and shared a visual on their social media handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DelhiPolice (@delhi.police_official)

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Punch’s story reminds us – everyone needs someone & we’re always here for you… Dial 112.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Trending police Delhi Police,” and another wrote, “Kudos on using Punch.”

The third comment read, “Wow…. Your team is really in the game.. I’m sure not many know about Punch but you guys are way ahead !! Amazing..”

