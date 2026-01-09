Who Is Reble? Rapper who has become an overnight sensation after featuring her powerful rap verses in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

Home

Discover Reble, the rising rapper who has become an overnight sensation after delivering an electrifying track for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Learn more about her journey and music career.

From the misty hills of Meghalaya to packed venues across India, Daiaphi Lamare, better known as Reble, has turned heads and stirred up the rap scene in a big way. Her verses hit hard, her energy is wild and it feels like everyone’s talking about her. It’s not just music fans, moviegoers have started paying attention, too. In early 2026, she’s become one of the freshest voices shaking up Indian film soundtracks.

Who is Reble?

Her big break came fast. Practically overnight, she blew up when her tracks landed in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. Her fierce delivery matched the film’s adrenaline and music director Shashwat Sachdev knew exactly how to let her style shine. She tore into tracks like Run Down The City – Monica, an old-school tune flipped into something brand new and Move – Yeh Ishq Ishq, where she teamed up with legendary Sonu Nigam. On Naal Nachna with Afsana Khan, she switched gears and showed she can keep up with the best in the business.

But Reble’s story starts way before the film sets and flashing cameras. She grew up in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, where music was part of everyday life. She caught the bug early; by five, she was obsessed with rhythm and by ten, she was writing her own songs. The culture around her, all that heritage, seeped into her style.

The remarkable creations of Reble

Before she hit the mainstream, Reble was already a name in India’s underground hip-hop. Songs like Terror, Set It Off and New Riot put her in the spotlight for anyone paying attention. Her wordplay was sharp, her delivery was relentless and people started to notice. She went from small cypher circles in East India to dropping verses on major movie soundtracks.

Interestingly, Reble also performed the hit title track “Thani Lokah Murakkaari” for the Malayalam industry’s blockbuster film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, adding a unique edge and showcasing her versatility.

More about Reble and Dhurandhar

Reble isn’t just holding her own, she’s changing the shape of Indian hip-hop as 2026 rolls on. If you’re watching the music scene, you can’t ignore her. She’s the real deal, and she’s just getting started. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has become a historic blockbuster, recently surpassing Allu Arjun’s, Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in domestic net collections.

The espionage thriller features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik and Manav Gohil. The film has earned over Rs 840 crore in India and crossed the Rs 1,200 crore mark globally within five weeks, and currently stands at Rs 1,264 crore.

