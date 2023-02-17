Home

Who is Sapna Gill, The Girl Seen Fighting With Cricketer Prithvi Shaw in Viral Video?

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is accused of physically assaulting Sapna Gill during an encounter outside a Mumbai bar on Wednesday night - Watch viral video

Indian cricketer allegedly got into a brawl with two people who insisted on snapping pictures despite the player’s earlier permission, which caused him to become the subject of criticism. Sana, also known as Sapna Gill, and her friend Shobit Thakur were recognized as the two. The nightclub management requested both to leave the hotel property when Shaw’s friends reported about them.

Shaw was expected to approach him while Gill and Thakur gathered additional individuals outside. When they finally caught up to him, they got into a furious argument, which resulted in damage to Shaw’s friend’s BMW. Shaw even pulled out a baseball bat to use in his defence. The internet is overflowing with videos of the incident, and while most users are supporting Shaw, some are even supporting Sapna Gill.

According to India Today, the incident was reported to the police by Prithvi Shaw’s friend Ashish Surendra Yadav after it occurred outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Oshiwara Police eventually arrested eight people, including Sapna Gill.

WHO IS SAPNA GILL?

Sapna Gill, a social media influencer and YouTuber from Bengaluru, has more than 2.18 lakh Instagram followers. Moreover, she acted in the 2017 movie Kaashi Amarnath and the 2021 Bhojpuri movie Mera Watan. A group of supporters on Instagram are harassing Gill after she accused Shaw of assault.

Sapna Gill’s lawyer Ali Kashif said, “Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.