Who is Sarabjit Kaur, the Indian woman who married a Pakistani man during Sikh pilgrimage, converted to Islam, she is now facing....

Indian national Sarabjit Kaur married Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district of Pakistan, around 50 km from Lahore.

Sarabjit Kaur

Who is Sarabjit Kaur: You must have heard about Anju and Seema Haider who crossed border to marry their loved ones. However, today, we bring you a story about Sarabjit Kaur, a Punjabi woman who married a Pakistani man during a religious pilgrimage to Pakistan. What began as a Sikh pilgrimage for has Sarabjit Kaur has now turned into a cross-border case involving visas and security checks. However, in the recent development, officials have confirmed that she will be deported because her single-entry visa expired. Here are all the details you need to know about the Sarabjit Kaur case.

Who is Sarabjit Kaur?

Sarabjit Kaur is a woman from Amanipur village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district who stayed back in Pakistan after her religious visit and converted to Islam. As per media reports quoting officials, Kaur is now set to return to India through the Attari-Wagah border. Pakistani authorities earlier detained her and later moved her to Wagah.

According to Pakistani officials, Kaur married Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, around 50 km from Lahore, a day after she arrived in Pakistan on November 4. A police official had said that Kaur declared she converted to Islam and married out of her free will. After reports of police pressure, the couple approached the Lahore High Court, alleging harassment and illegal raids. The court later directed police to leave them alone.

What is Pakistan saying on Sarabjit Kaur?

What is Sarabjit Kaur saying on staying in Pakistan?

In her petition, Kaur stated that her husband is a Pakistani citizen and said she had contacted the Indian mission regarding nationality matters. However, her single-entry visa had expired, which remained a violation under Pakistani law. In the recent update, officials have confirmed that she is being deported due to the visa expiry and will return to India via the Attari-Wagah border.

