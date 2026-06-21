Who is Sarang Lakhani? Meet the man who married Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule

Revati Sule, daughter of politician Supriya Sule, recently tied the knot with Sarang Lakhani in a grand wedding ceremony attended by family, friends, politicians, and B-town celebs. Here's everything to know about Sarang Lakhani.

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Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani (PC: Twitter)

The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP leader Supriya Sule and granddaughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, has drawn significant attention. While the celebrations remained largely grand, many people have been curious about the man who has now become part of one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political families. Sarang Lakhani, who recently married Revati Sule, has largely stayed away from the public spotlight despite his professional achievements. Unlike many personalities associated with influential families, he has built his own identity in the business world. Here’s a look at Sarang Lakhani, his professional life, and more.

Who is Sarang Lakhani?

Sarang Lakhani is a Nagpur-based businessman and son of Arun Lakhani, chairman and managing director of the Vishvaraj Group. He is the Executive Director of the Vishvaraj Group, an infrastructure firm specialising in water sustainability, wastewater management, and road development. He comes from a respected business family and has established himself through his involvement in various entrepreneurial ventures.

His preference for staying away from media attention has made him a relatively private figure despite his recent connection to one of India’s most recognised political families. The marriage to Revati Sule has brought him into the public eye, with many eager to learn more about the man behind the headlines.

Sarang Lakhani’s educational qualification

As per the latest reports, Sarang Lakhani completed his Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Nagpur University in 2014. He completed management studies at IIM Bangalore and earned his MBA from the prestigious Columbia Business School in New York in May 2023. Apart from this, he is an accomplished badminton player who has participated in multiple national and international tournaments.

Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani’s wedding

Revati Sule, daughter of NCP leader Supriya Sule and Sadanand Bhalchandra Sule, married businessman Sarang Lakhani on June 20, 2026, in Mumbai. The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex and was attended by several prominent personalities from politics, business, and the entertainment industry.

Among the notable guests were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ravi Kishan, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and more. Ahead of the wedding, pre-wedding celebrations also grabbed attention after videos of Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the festivities went viral on social media.

The wedding celebrations were marked by traditional rituals, making the occasion a memorable one for both families.